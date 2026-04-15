NEWS

In memoriam: Professor Emeritus Donlyn Lyndon (1936–2026), architect best known for work at The Sea Ranch

Apr 15, 2026

Photo: Maynard Lyndon

The College of Environmental Design regrets the passing of Professor Emeritus of Architecture Donlyn Lyndon, FAIA. His death, on April 5 at age 90, was announced by The Sea Ranch Association. As a designer, Lyndon was most closely associated with The Sea Ranch, a planned community on the Sonoma Coast that pioneered ecological design. In his work there, as well as in his other projects, writings, and teaching, Lyndon was interested in how buildings interact with a particular site to create and sustain a sense of place, resonant with history, memory, and meaning.

Lyndon taught both architecture and urban design to generations of UC Berkeley students, from 1960 to 1964 and then again from 1979 until his retirement in 2004. He was a founding partner of the practice Moore, Lyndon, Turnbull and Whitaker (MLTW), who pioneered a signature approach to regional modernism at The Sea Ranch, and later practiced with Marvin Buchanan as Lyndon/Buchanan Architects from 1978 to 2006. After 2008, he was principal of Architecture & Place. Lyndon was an active member of ILAUD (International Laboratory of Architecture and Urban Design) and founding co-editor of the journal Places.

“Donlyn Lyndon was a remarkable observer with an omnivorous curiosity about the world, and in his teaching and writing was adept at unravelling the complex patterns that structure the natural and built environments. He was truly a ‘place whisperer’ and one of CED’s Sequoia gigantea,” says architectural historian Daniel Gregory (PhD in Architecture 1982).

In a personal philosophy statement written for the College of Environmental Design, Lyndon wrote: “Architecture is a complex engagement between people and the things which surround them. The architect’s task is to make places and buildings that nurture and enrich that engagement, bringing imaginative, critical, responsible thought to the making of things — so that they will stand, stir, accommodate, intrigue, sustain attention, and take a rightful place in people’s lives.”

A generous and thoughtful teacher

The son of educator Dorothea Lyndon and architect Maynard Lyndon, Donlyn earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees in architecture at Princeton University. At Princeton, he met his future architectural partners William Turnbull and Charles Moore (Moore was the TA for a thesis studio taught by Louis Kahn that made a deep impression on Lyndon) and he later followed Moore to UC Berkeley.

Lyndon joined the faculty of the Department of Architecture in 1960, just as the department was joining with the city planning and landscape architecture departments to form the College of Environmental Design (CED). In 1964, he left UC Berkeley to serve as head of the architecture department at the University of Oregon; three years later he moved to MIT to serve as professor and later head of its Department of Architecture.

Lyndon returned to CED in 1979, where he served as chair of the Department of Architecture from 1996 to 1999 and as faculty advisor to the campus planning group. He was named a Chancellor’s Professor in 1996 and the inaugural Eva Li Professor in Architecture and Urban Design in 2000. In 1997, he received the AIA/ACSA Topaz Medallion, the highest award in architectural education.

Terezia Nemeth (BA 1983, MArch 1987), who first took a class with Lyndon in 1986, reflects, “It is not enough to say that Donlyn was significant in my own career and life — he was a most generous and thoughtful teacher, mentor, friend, and cheerleader for so many others across the world. He continues to have an outsized impact on how we think about, experience, and affect the built environment.“

Another of Lyndon’s students, Susi Marzuola (MArch 1988), says, “Donlyn instilled in me lessons about architecture that I still draw on in practice — places are for people, good architecture is interactive, context matters, look and listen then design — and that these are best employed with a shared pencil, merriment, and joy for the craft.”

Creating a sense of place at The Sea Ranch

The Sea Ranch, 1965. Photo: Morley Baer. Turnbull Collection, Environmental Design Archives, UC Berkeley.

As an architect, Lyndon is best known for his work at The Sea Ranch, a planned community designed in harmony with nature on the rugged Northern California coast. Lawrence Halprin was the site’s landscape architect and UC Berkeley professor Joseph Esherick and the firm MLTW were selected as architects of the first buildings. The aim was to bring together a community of like-minded residents to “live lightly” on the land, preserving the coastal ecology.

MLTW, Condominium One, 1963–64. The Sea Ranch. Photo: Jim Alinder. In Design on the Edge, published by the Department of Architecture, Lyndon wrote: “It was clear to us all [MLTW and Esherick] that the buildings should be designed to fit their site, that they could and should be shaped to the sun and the wind, that they should be built directly, with materials that were also a part of the site, and that they should speak of the place, not be obsessed with the time.” Condominium One (1963–64), designed by MLTW, set the standard for future structures on the site: vertical redwood board cladding to blend into the landscape and slanted shed roofs to respond to the persistent winds. The lack of eaves and trimless windows emphasize the volumetric forms. Condominium One clearly owed something to the vernacular architecture of the area — Lyndon cited a local barn as an inspiration — although he also pointed to the influence of Kahn on the planning and massing of the multiunit structure and of the Bay Region tradition on its exposed wood construction.

Lyndon/Buchanan Associates, Lyndon Wingwall House, 1991. The Sea Ranch. Photo: Jim Alinder. Lyndon wrote in the 2004 book The Sea Ranch, co-authored by Jim Alinder, that they were working with the “conviction that the buildings can and should become a part of the encompassing landscape; not by pretending to disappear from view, but by developing forms that are sympathetic to the forces that have shaped that environment.” Condominium One received numerous awards when it was built, as well as the AIA 25 Year Award in 1991; in 2005, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Lyndon continued to build at and steward The Sea Ranch throughout his career, designing three houses on Sea Gate Row, including his own, as well as numerous other houses and additions. He also developed siting/design guidelines for specific areas, served on the the Sea Ranch Design Committee, and chaired the Commons Landscape Committee.

Spacing: medium

Writings on memorable places

In 1983, Lyndon became founding co-editor, with MIT’s William L. Porter, of the journal Places, which he edited until 2008. The journal was in part an homage to cultural historian JB Jackson’s Landscape magazine. In the editorial introduction to the first issue, Lyndon and Porter wrote, “Places is about caring about places…. [with] particular attention to public spaces in the service of shared and egalitarian ideals of society.”

This exploration into the shaping and meaning of places is also central to his other publications, including two books with Charles Moore: Chambers for a Memory Palace (1984), based on their UC Berkeley teaching, and The Place of Houses (1974), with illustrations by William Turnbull. His other publications include The City Observed: Boston, published during his years at MIT.

Left: The first issue of Places. Right: Chambers for a Memory Palace.

Lyndon passed away at The Sea Ranch six weeks after the death of his wife, artist Alice Wingwall. He was the last surviving member of the community’s original design team. In introducing him at a 2022 awards ceremony, architect Mary Griffin, who met Lyndon at ILAUD and was his student at MIT, said, “He reaffirms the founding intentions of The Sea Ranch while adapting to current challenges with his wonderful optimism. He is the steward of the ideas and endlessly generous in his advocacy of The Sea Ranch both within the community and to the world…. For over 50 years, the arc of Donlyn’s career and the arc of the Sea Ranch have been coincident.”