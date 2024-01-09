BIOGRAPHY

Max Buchholz is an urban and economic geographer. Using a wide range of quantitative and qualitative methodologies, he examines the dynamics of social and spatial inequalities between cities, within cities, and between different groups of people. Generally speaking, his research revolves around three key issues in urban and regional economics: 1) the drivers of inequalities in income and employment levels across urban regions, 2) the geography (and geographical determinants) of inequality between different social and class groups, and 3) how these inequalities are shaped by spatial forces like segregation, congestion, and urban form. Currently, Buchholz's main research focuses on understanding whether increasing size and density within urban regions causes an increase in racial and gender inequality.