De Monchaux received his BA in architecture with distinction from Yale and his MArch from Princeton. At MIT, de Monchaux co-founded the Local Code Lab to continue research in digital urbanism he started while at Berkeley. He is an external professor at the Santa Fe Institute. While on the UC Berkeley faculty, he served as director of the Berkeley Center for New Media (BCNM) and was named Craigslist Distinguished Chair in New Media. He is a partner in the interdisciplinary practice modem; earlier in his career, he was a designer with Diller Scofidio + Renfro in New York and Michael Hopkins & Partners in London. He is Fellow of the American Academy in Rome.

De Monchaux’s creative and intellectual interests align with UC Berkeley’s forward-looking ethos and its global leadership in innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship. Fascinated by the relationships between technology and urbanism, digital simulation and world-building, sci-fi and architecture, de Monchaux is renowned as a visionary thinker about design and its relationship to society.