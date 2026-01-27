After returning to the U.K. for several years, Marcus immigrated to the United States and “worked in New York City long enough to afford the Greyhound bus cross-country to Berkeley,” she wrote. She earned her Master of City Planning degree from UC Berkeley in 1965 and subsequently held research positions at the Institute of Urban & Regional Development. Marcus joined the landscape architecture faculty in 1969 and then the architecture faculty in 1971; she taught at CED for 25 years before taking early retirement in 1994.

She was on campus during the tumultuous years of the Berkeley counterculture movement and joined in the student strikes and agitated for free speech. She also embraced other cultural explorations then popular in Northern California, attending seminars in the Carl Jung Institute in San Francisco and the Esalen Institute in Big Sur.

Along with other CED faculty, including architect Rosyln Lindheim and sociologist William “Russ” Ellis, Marcus helped shape a curriculum that responded to the era’s calls for a more humane approach to the environment. Together, they established courses and a PhD research track in architecture focusing on social factors in design.

Architects and social scientists began to team-teach studios to bridge the gap between research and practice. Marcus wrote in her contribution to Design on the Edge, a history of the Department of Architecture, that these studios were intended to “facilitate the direct translation of social science concepts and research data to the drawing board.”