Born in New York to immigrant parents, Stoller attended Black Mountain College from 1938 to 1942, where he studied with painter Josef Albers and architect A. Lawrence Kocher. A landmark 1938 Museum of Modern Art exhibition on the Bauhaus inspired him to transfer from City College of New York to Black Mountain, which embraced Bauhaus principles.

After serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, Stoller enrolled in Harvard’s Graduate School of Design. There he studied under Walter Gropius and Joseph Hudnut, among others, graduating with an MArch in 1949. Stoller then studied in Florence, Italy, for a year and practiced and taught in Boston and St. Louis, Missouri, before moving to the Bay Area in 1956.