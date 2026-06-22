He advises on issues related to thermal comfort and building construction as a member of the Extreme Heat Work Group of the International Code Council, the World Health Organization’s Technical Advisory Group on indoor heat risks to human health, and ASHRAE, the international society of heating, refrigerating, and air-conditioning professionals.

The Florida Department of Corrections currently relies on outdoor weather data to trigger heat-safety protocols, such as providing ice or limiting outdoor exercise. “The Florida Justice Institute lawyers convinced a judge to allow us to measure the environment inside the prisons,” Schiavon says. “I helped them make a scientific case that indoor conditions can be warmer than outside.”

After collecting data for the summer 2025, Schiavon found that the indoor heat index was above 88ºF for 97% of the time and frequently rose close to or over 100ºF for lengthy periods, putting the prison population in danger of serious health issues and even death. The risks are especially acute for older prisoners; The Miami Herald reports that more than 50 percent of the prisoners are over age 50 and 24 percent are over 65.