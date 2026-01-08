Teitz’s successes, especially as an institution-builder, drew on his incisive intellect, clarity of communication, sense of humor, and unfailing civility and kindness. With his enduring respect for and curiosity about people, Teitz attracted countless students, collaborators, and friends into his extensive and dedicated social network.

He treasured not just this community, but the very notion of community as central to the field of city planning and its quest for a better way for people to live. Nonetheless, he held a deep and abiding conviction that a nonideological and analytical approach needed to coexist with community and idealism in order to plan efficiently and equitably.

His most impactful intellectual contributions helped legitimize planning as a science. Two early papers, “Heuristic methods for estimating the generalized vertex median of a weighted graph” (Teitz and Bart 1968, in Operations Research) and “Toward a theory of urban public facility location” (Teitz 1968, in Papers in Regional Science) addressed problems in location theory. The pieces addressed social equity via rational planning, advancing a theory of how facility location could serve the entire population most efficiently, rather than simply maximizing profit.